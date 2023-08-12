Suspect in custody after alleged car theft at airport

A man is in custody after he reportedly stole a car from the Glacier International Parking lot Saturday afternoon according to the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office.

Airport operations were not impacted by the incident and there is no threat to the traveling public.

According to law enforcement, the man entered the Glacier Park International Airport on foot from U.S. 2 E. just after noon and left the parking lot around 12:30 p.m. in the stolen vehicle.

Flathead County Sheriff, Montana Highway Patrol and Glacier Park International Airport authorities responded and the suspect was apprehended on Montana 206 within an hour.

The vehicle was returned to the owner.

The suspect is in custody for felony theft.

The incident is under investigation.