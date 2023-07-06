Kalispell man arrested after allegedly pulling gun

A Kalispell man faces a felony charge in Flathead County District Court for allegedly aiming a gun at the head of another person last week.

Prosecutors brought Jon William Ambjor up on a single count of assault with a weapon following his June 26 arrest. He is expected to appear before Judge Amy Eddy for his arraignment on July 13.

Deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Wildlife Trail home about 10:30 p.m. and met with the victim, according to court documents. That person accused Ambjor of leveling a Glock 19 handgun at their head, court documents said.

Deputies found Ambjor inside the home and arrested him.

Assault with a weapon carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in Montana State Prison and a $50,000 fine.

