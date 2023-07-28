Friday, July 28, 2023
Shooting in Marion leaves teenager wounded
by DERRICK PERKINS
Daily Inter Lake | July 28, 2023 12:45 PM
The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting near Moose Crossing in Marion on Friday that left a teenager wounded.
Deputies responded to the area for reports of a shooting about 10:42 a.m., July 28, said Sheriff Brian Heino in a press release. The juvenile, a 15-year-old boy, is receiving medical care for a gunshot wound, according to officials.
Detectives have since begun conducting interviews, Heino said.
There is no ongoing threat to the public, he said.