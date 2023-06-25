Two teens face murder charges in Kalispell suspicious death

Two Flathead Valley teenagers are facing murder charges related to a suspicious death in Kalispell early Sunday morning.

According to a media release, Somers resident Wiley James Meeker, 18, and Kalispell resident Kaleb Elijah Fleck, 19, are each charged with deliberate homicide. They are being held at the Flathead County Detention Center.

According to the release, Kalispell Police officers were called to the scene Sunday at 2:21 a.m., at Appleway Drive and Meridian Road, where they found a man with "significant injuries." Kalispell fire and ambulance personnel transported the man to Logan Health Medical Center, where he later died.

The name of the victim will not be released until family is notified.

Officers on Sunday were gathering evidence from the crime scene in a parking lot behind the Conoco on Meridian. People with information can contact Detective Shane Lidstrom at 406-249-7397.