Sheriff: 1 dead in Evergreen shooting

Flathead County law enforcement officers are investigating an apparent homicide Sunday night in Evergreen.

According to information from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office, a 51-year-old man was shot during a confrontation with a known acquaintance behind the former Kmart building on U.S. 2 East at about 10 p.m. The man died at the scene due to his injuries.

Detective Commander Josh Buls told the Inter Lake a suspect has been identified and interviewed, but no arrests have been made pending further investigation. Detectives are also interviewing witnesses.

The victim's name will be released following notification of his family.

Buls said the suspect and victim are local residents. He said detectives have established a possible motive and that more information will be made available following the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 406-758-5600.