Kalispell Police investigate shooting that wounded one

Authorities are investigating an alleged early morning shooting in Kalispell that left one man wounded and hospitalized.

Kalispell Police officers responded to the alleged shooting in the vicinity of Teton Street and Hawthorn Avenue about 3:41 a.m., July 18. First responders later took one man suffering from a gunshot wound to Logan Health Medical Center for treatment.

The man is now in surgery, authorities said Tuesday morning.

No arrests have been made, officials said. Investigators are going over the scene and speaking with witnesses, they said.

Authorities urged anyone with information to contact Detective Sgt. Karen Webster at (406) 758-7794.