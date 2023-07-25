Crime lab IDs human remains found near Polebridge

Human remains found earlier this month in the wilderness north of Polebridge have been identified by the Montana State Crime Lab.

According to the Flathead County Sheriff's Office, the body of 47-year-old Kalispell resident Jared McManus was located in the area of Teepee Lake. Detectives determined McManus died by suicide.

The remains were first discovered July 13.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks assisted in the investigation and confirmed scavenging by a bear after the victim was deceased.